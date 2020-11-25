You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deborah Livingston

Deborah Livingston

NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Private burial will follow the service.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Masks are required.

She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1961-2020

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Facebook Page.

Deborah Elizabeth was born Sept. 29, 1961, in Norfolk, to Bernard and Patricia “Pat” (Gaul) Ruppert. She graduated from Madison High School in 1980.

On June 26, 1982, Deb married Dean Bove at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Dean passed away in 1993.

After nine years of dating, Deb married James “Jim” Livingston on April 16, 2005, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.

Deb loved life and her family. When given the chance, she enjoyed attending family activities to support and help anyway possible. She and Jim cherished their camping trips to Niobrara and Pierce and their trips to Kansas City for NASCAR.

She is survived by her parents; spouse Jim; daughters Jessica Bove, Courtney Livingston, Tanya Jarchow and Nicole Kies; siblings Susanna (Jeff) Veskrna, Mike (Kathy) Ruppert, Doug (Cheri) Ruppert, Kathy (Paul) Brakhage, Carolyn (Clarence) Lucas, Bernie Ruppert (Becky Jones), Dale “Bud” Pash and Chris (Celeste) Laird; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

Deb was preceded in death by grandparents; spouse Dean; niece Sarah Veskrna; nephews Wade Veskrna and Austin Ruppert; and father-in-law Jerry Livingston.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Veskrna, Doug Ruppert, Paul Brakhage, Bernie Ruppert, Shane Ruppert, Ryan Ruppert, Glenn Livingston, Jeff McCrea and Jeff Podliska. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Katherine Voelker

Katherine Voelker

WISNER — Services for Katherine “Kathy” Voelker, 78, Stanton, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Harriet Fry

Harriet Fry

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harriet Fry, 84, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral  Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Leo Goeken

Leo Goeken

STANTON — Services for Leo Goeken, 88, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died at Stanton Health Center.

Martha Blunck

Martha Blunck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha L. Blunck, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Leslie Christensen

Leslie Christensen

NIOBRARA — Services for Leslie “Dick” Christensen, 73, Verdel, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence.

Gale Starkey

Gale Starkey

NORFOLK — Services for Gale S. Starkey, 72, Oakdale, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Beverly Longe

Beverly Longe

Private services for Beverly J. Longe, 67, formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes, S.D.

LaVern Fullner

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Services for LaVern Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney.

Deborah Livingston

Deborah Livingston

NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Private burial will follow the service.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara