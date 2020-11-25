Deborah Livingston

NORFOLK — Services for Deborah E. “Deb” Livingston, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Private burial will follow the service.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Masks are required.
She died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1961-2020
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Facebook Page.
Deborah Elizabeth was born Sept. 29, 1961, in Norfolk, to Bernard and Patricia “Pat” (Gaul) Ruppert. She graduated from Madison High School in 1980.
On June 26, 1982, Deb married Dean Bove at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Dean passed away in 1993.
After nine years of dating, Deb married James “Jim” Livingston on April 16, 2005, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek.
Deb loved life and her family. When given the chance, she enjoyed attending family activities to support and help anyway possible. She and Jim cherished their camping trips to Niobrara and Pierce and their trips to Kansas City for NASCAR.
She is survived by her parents; spouse Jim; daughters Jessica Bove, Courtney Livingston, Tanya Jarchow and Nicole Kies; siblings Susanna (Jeff) Veskrna, Mike (Kathy) Ruppert, Doug (Cheri) Ruppert, Kathy (Paul) Brakhage, Carolyn (Clarence) Lucas, Bernie Ruppert (Becky Jones), Dale “Bud” Pash and Chris (Celeste) Laird; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by grandparents; spouse Dean; niece Sarah Veskrna; nephews Wade Veskrna and Austin Ruppert; and father-in-law Jerry Livingston.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Veskrna, Doug Ruppert, Paul Brakhage, Bernie Ruppert, Shane Ruppert, Ryan Ruppert, Glenn Livingston, Jeff McCrea and Jeff Podliska. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.