Deborah Kuhlman

CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended.

She died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital after a lengthy battle with cancer.

 1954-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Deborah Kay “Debbie” Kuhlman, daughter of Gordon and Bernice (Hass) Fulton, was born Aug. 3, 1954, at Plainview. Debbie was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1972.

On April 12, 1975, Debbie was united in marriage to Dale Kuhlman at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview. They were blessed with three children: Jennifer, Jill and Michael.

After their marriage, Debbie and Dale resided on his parents’ farm east of Creighton. She was a dedicated farmwife and worked by Dale’s side helping him on the farm with harvesting. Prior to the birth of her children, Debbie also worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Polak in Creighton.

Debbie’s family was her priority, and once the grandchildren came along, they were her pride and joy. They spent a lot of time with her as they were growing up, and she attended all their activities. Debbie also enjoyed spending time at the river when her children were younger.

Socializing was a favorite pastime of Debbie’s. She golfed on the women’s league and enjoyed shopping with her friends, often making a day of it. Debbie also enjoyed planting a garden and taking care of her flowers.

Debbie was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton.

She passed away on March 24, 2021, the same day as her mother, 26 years ago.

Debbie is survived by her spouse, Dale of Creighton; her children, Jennifer (Tim) Hoffman, Jill Kuhlman and Michael (Jordan) Kuhlman, all of Creighton; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Katie, Sidney and Ashley Hoffman, Brennan and Candace Pint, and Harper, Harlynn and Hattie Kuhlman; her brothers, Gordon (Donna) Fulton and Duane (Ruth) Fulton, all of Creighton; her in-laws, Jack Koepke, Leon (Sandra) Kuhlman, Lyle Kuhlman, Neil (Marlene) Kuhlman and Don (Paulette) Kuhlman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law Art and Adeline Kuhlman; and in-laws Karna Koepke and Becky Kuhlman.

