BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1952-2023
Deborah gained her wings on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Deborah Jean Holtz was born in Auburn on Jan. 29, 1952, to Herman and Dorothy (Ruth) Sears.
Following graduation from Auburn High School, Deb attended Peru State College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in education. During her teaching career, she worked at Whitehall School in Lincoln. In 1975, following her time as a teacher, Deb began working for Herpolsheimer’s Implement in Seward as the parts manager. It was here that Deb’s love story began.
The mechanic at Herpolsheimer’s Implement was Leslie Holtz. While working together, they realized quickly they didn’t want to spend their lives with anyone else. On March 18, 1978, they were joined in marriage in Lincoln. It was to this union three sons were born, Randy, Jeff and Travis.
In 1990, Deb and family relocated to the Bloomfield area, where she spent much of her working career touching other people’s lives with her infectious laugh, her heart of gold and her love of cooking. She worked at the Good Samaritan Society in both the kitchen and as a certified nurse aide, as well as Mr. B’s Quick stop in the kitchen.
In October 2007, Deb began working for FNBO. She truly enjoyed working with her customers as well as her fellow teammates in Bloomfield. In December 2022, Deb made the difficult decision to retire after 15 years.
Anyone who knew Deb, knew her family was her entire life. In 2015, Deb added “Grandma” to the other very important titles of spouse and mother.
Autumn, Kinsley and Hannah were Deb’s world. With them, she loved to cook and bake cookies, as well as enjoyed her spa days, while they did her hair, makeup and painted her nails with such precision. It was not uncommon to see Grandma with her nails painted multiple colors and bright blue eye shadow going to the grocery store with her favorite girls.
Deb is survived by her true love of nearly 45 years, Les; sons Randy (Ashley) and Jeff (Kendra); her granddaughters, Autumn, Kinsley and Hannah Holtz, all of Bloomfield; sisters Nancy (Lee) Pasco of Lincoln, Sandi (Rob) Frey of Central Point, Ore., and Marcia Porter of Lincoln; and sister-in-law Ann (Dan) Lovercheck of Lincoln; as well as her stepbrothers and stepsisters and many loved nieces and nephews.
Deb was preceded in death by her infant son, Travis; her parents, Herman and Dorothy Sears; her stepmother, Laurel Sears; in-laws Herb and Violet Holtz; and her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.