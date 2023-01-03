BLOOMFIELD — Services for Deborah Holtz, 70, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
Deborah Holtz died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and a light glaze of additional icing possible. * WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Expect hazardous travel impacts. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The slipper roads and hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
HARTINGTON — Services for Dakota Jacobs, 23, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
WAYNE — Services for Keith Jech, 94, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Mildred M. Praeuner, 98, Battle Creek, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Viona Cuddy, 84, of O’Neill will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow at the O’Neill Cemetery.
NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, of Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, are pending with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
CREIGHTON — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ralph Reiser died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.