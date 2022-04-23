Deborah Hoadley

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Deborah D. “Deb” Hoadley, 65, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.
1956-2022
Deborah “Deb” Diane Hoadley went to her heavenly home peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Deb was born Aug. 28, 1956, to Leo and Violet (Schlecht) Voelker at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk. She attended school in Newman Grove, graduating from Newman Grove High School with the class of 1974. She continued her education at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Deb was united in marriage to Charles “Chuck” Hoadley on Oct. 29, 1977, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The couple lived in Albion and Lindsay before making their home in Newman Grove.
Deb worked at the Newman Grove office of Loup Public Power, where she enjoyed helping customers and chatting with everyone. After working for Loup Power for 36 years, Deb retired in order to travel and spend more time with her family. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Deb enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, Husker football, music and, above all, spending time with her family. Her girls knew music from the ‘60s and ‘70s better than most of those that lived through it.
When she knew her kids were coming home to visit, she always made the world’s best fried chicken and her chocolate chip cookies were second to none. She never missed a chance to tell her family how much she loved them. A phone call always ended with, “I love you.” A visit always ended with “I love you, call me when you get home.” She loved to laugh, the more absurd the joke, the better. She treasured her grandchildren and could often be heard “not bragging” about their latest achievement. She made it a point to attend as many of her children’s sports and activities as possible and that was something she continued with her grandchildren.
Those left behind to grieve her loss are her spouse, Chuck Hoadley; daughters Angie (Jon) Beck, Kailey Poeschl (significant other Bill Fernau), Kelly Hoadley (significant other Jordan Cave); stepson, Jeff (Jaime) Hoadley; mother Violet Voelker; sisters Dawn (George) Mendenhall and Deanna (Kirk) Lilja; brothers Lester (Deb) Voelker and Leon (LaRhea) Voelker; sisters-in-law Kathy Rutan, Shirley TePoel, Mary (Dave) Chohon, Cindy Hoadley and Jane Hoadley; brothers-in-law Larry (Kim) Hoadley, Gary (Lisa) Hoadley, Jerry (Shelia) Hoadley and Mike (Sheila) Hoadley; grandchildren: Tyler, Jeffrey, Ashley, Shane, Damian, MacKenzie, Ryker, Beckett, Rylan, Ashton, Demi and one on the way; as well as many great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her father, Leo Voelker; stepson Chris Hoadley; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Dart Hoadley; brothers-in-law Don Hoadley, Cliff Rutan, Randy Hoadley and Lee TePoel.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.