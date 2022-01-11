Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery.
1967-2022
Debbi passed away on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove at the age of 54.
Debbi was born on May 21, 1967, in Plainview to Dale and Shirley (Runge) Brokaw. She was raised on a farm north of Foster and loved the farm life with her dogs and cats. Debbi graduated from Plainview High School in 1987.
Debbi is survived by her sister, Nyla (Dennis) Hansen; five nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sherry Meyer; and brother Merrill Brokaw.