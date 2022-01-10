Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw, 54, Newman Grove, formerly of Meadow Grove, will be Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Debbie Brokaw died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Mid Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1967-2022
Debbi was born on May 21, 1967, in Plainview to Dale and Shirley (Runge) Brokaw. She was raised on a farm north of Foster and loved the farm life with her dogs and cats. Debbi graduated from Plainview High School in 1987.
Debbi is survived by her sister, Nyla (Dennis) Hansen; five nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sherry Meyer and brother Merrill Brokaw.