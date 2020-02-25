Deano Chapman, 60, Payson, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
1959-2020
Born June 8, 1959, in Norfolk, Deano Chapman attended Norfolk schools and obtained his GED. He worked at the Norfolk Rendering Works and then had his own tattoo business. He moved to Phoenix in 1984 and started Jack of All Trades. He later opened A-Team Painting and moved to Payson, Ariz.
He married Christine Stowell on March 17, 2000. They had two children: Hannah and Faith.
He is survived by his spouse, Christine Chapman, and daughters Hannah and Faith, all of Payson; his father, Dean (Patti) Chapman; his mother, Margie Cox; his brother, Jake Chapman; sister Lisa (Brad) Charter; and nieces and nephews, Ben Charter, Felicia (Jacob) Jansen, Sheanna, Shiloh and Seth Chapman, all of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Hilda Chapman; Mabel Cox, Richard Busskohl; and a brother, Rex, (Tammi) Chapman, who were all of Norfolk.