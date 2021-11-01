NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deanna K. Tiedtke, 50, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Deanna Tiedtke died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, due to an automobile accident in Pierce County.
1970-2021
Deanna K. Tiedtke, beloved daughter of Darrell and Ruth (Russell) Anderson, was born Dec. 16, 1970, in Genoa. Deanna attended high school at Norfolk Senior High and graduated in 1989. Deanna resided in the Norfolk and Pierce areas for her adult life.
On June 6, 1992, she got married to Jamie Tiedtke in the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. They later divorced. In this time, she had two children, Jessa and Tate, who were the light of her life.
Being the caring person she was, Deanna worked in the emergency room at Faith Regional for about 25 years. She always talked about how she loved working in medicine and enjoyed her ER work family, where she made many lifelong friends. The last three years of her life, Deanna worked with her second family at the Karpet Shop and enjoyed the interactions with many different people.
In 2017, she met another important person in her life, her boyfriend, Darryn Keith, who changed her life for the better and gave her the true meaning of adventure. Deanna also gained another family during this time, the Keith family, whom she loved dearly as well.
Deanna was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed photography, spending time with her children, grandson and nephew and niece, and Jeep rides through the countryside. She always enjoyed taking trips to the farm down in Fullerton, where she spent most of her childhood, to collect antiques and treasures.
Deanna was always down for an adventure and willing to try new things that were way out of her comfort zone. If there was one thing people would say about Deanna, it would be that she loved her family and friends more than anything else in her life. She was always willing to offer a helping hand and be there for anyone, even if they were a stranger.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessa Tiedtke and fiancé Nick Tunink of Plainview; son Tate Tiedtke of Norfolk; grandson Colter Tunink of Plainview; parents Darrell and Ruth Anderson of Norfolk; brother Ryan Anderson and sister-in-law Amber Anderson of Norfolk; niece Annie Anderson and nephew Jay Anderson of Norfolk; and boyfriend Darryn Keith of Pierce.
