DeAnna Smith

Services for DeAnna M. Smith, 83, were Thursday, Jan. 13, at Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan, Colo. The Rev. David Schlieter officiated. Burial will be at the Serenity Falls Columbarium at Riverside Cemetery.

DeAnna Smith died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

1938-2022

She was born Aug. 5, 1938, to Donald D. Dempster and Mina Marie Bennett Dempster at the family farm near Tilden.

In May 1956, she moved to Gering to join her family who lived there. DeAnna had stayed in Tilden to finish her senior year of high school and lived with a family while doing so.

On April 14, 1957, she was united in marriage to Gary L. Smith of Neligh. To this union was born a son, Daniel Lee, and daughters Sheila Rae and Marla Ann.

In 1959, she moved to Neligh with her spouse, Gary, and son, Daniel. She was a stay-at-home mother at this time. In 1964, they moved to Norfolk, where she managed three Dairy Queen stores for the owner.

They then moved to Fort Morgan, Colo., in April 1979, when she and spouse Gary purchased the Dairy Queen store in Fort Morgan. In 1985, they bought two Dairy Queen stores in Greeley, Colo., and they operated all three stores with the help of their son, Daniel, until April 1998, when they retired to travel in their motorhome. Daniel still owns the Greeley Dairy Queens today.

DeAnna was a Nebraska State Vice President of the Mrs. Jaycees from 1967 to 1968, was involved in P.T.A. and a member of Peace United Church of Christ of Hoskins and loved to square dance and sew clothes for herself and her children. She was a faithful member of Christ Congregational Church of Fort Morgan since 1979.

Her love of traveling took them to many interesting places in the United States and Canada. The highlight was a trip to Alaska in 1998 with a caravan of five other motorhomes and traveled almost 10,000 miles for three months. She and her spouse were associated with the Family Motor Coach Association for many years. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, playing bridge and crocheting.

DeAnna is survived by her beloved family: spouse Gary of Fort Morgan; their son, Daniel Smith of Greeley, Stephanie Schoen Smith of Greeley, daughter Sheila (Tim) Kleensang of Fort Morgan, and daughter Marla (Tom) Ronk of Crete. She has six grandchildren: Russell (Renee) Kleensang, Cassie (Tyler) Greene, all of Fort Morgan, Amber (Matt) Frew and Rachael (Josh) Wohl of Crete, Steven Smith of North Adams, Mass., and Emily (Bryan) Woods of Eaton, Colo. She has seven precious great-grandchildren that she adored, Parker and Paxton Kleensang and Dawsyn Greene, all of Fort Morgan, Logan and Jake Frew, Kira and Remi Wohl, all of Crete. She also is survived by her sister, Donna Kielty of Norfolk; brother Donald (Karen) Dempster of Idaho; and her uncle, Herb Bennett of Florida. She is survived by many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Marie Dempster of Norfolk; sister Carolyn Mattson of Malin, Ore.; brother-in-law Jerry Kielty of Norfolk; brother William Dempster of Fort Morgan; and infant grandson Zachary Wohl.

