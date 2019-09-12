DeAnna Cox

NORFOLK — Services for DeAnna L. Cox, 79, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Stanton Health Center.
BASSETT — Services for Arlen J. Sawyer, 66, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Thurman Cemetery near Bassett.
LINCOLN — Services for Larry D. Redinbaugh, 90, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Revs. John Kunze and Dustin Lappe will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Carol A. Hastreiter, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in St. Leonard’s Catholic Cemetery in Madison.
Services for Elmer R. Neussendorfer, 70, Urbandale, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Urbandale. Military honors will follow. Inurnment will be at a later date.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Merlin “Turk” Beebout, 95, Ainsworth, were Tuesday at the Evangelical Free Church at Ainsworth. The Rev. Scotty Clark and Bruce Beebout officiated. Military honors were conducted by American Legion Post 79. Private inurnment was in the Ainsworth Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donald G. “Don” McElhose, 77, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Cleo Estey, 98, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Madison House in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.
Services for Ann M. Hamilton, 67, Custer, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Custer Lutheran Fellowship. Burial will be in the Custer Cemetery.
