DeAnna Cox

NORFOLK — A private celebration of life for DeAnna L. (Timm) Cox, 79, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
1940-2019
DeAnna passed away peacefully at the Stanton Health Care Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
DeAnna was born Jan. 31, 1940, to Lawrence and Hazel (Frink) Timm in Norfolk. She was raised in Norfolk and married Harlan E. Cox. They later divorced.
DeAnna is survived by her children, LeAnna (Stuart) Stuthman of Richland, Harlan (Donna) Cox of Norfolk, Rodney (Sharon) Cox of Beemer, Billy (Kelly) Cox of Stanton and Heidi Harris of Stanton; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; four brothers; a great-granddaughter; and a son-in-law.
