 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deane Gobel

CROFTON — Deane T. Gobel, 74, Fordyce, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the Crofton City Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Tuesday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Karen Lyons

Karen Lyons

NORFOLK — Karen K. Lyons, 75, Norfolk, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Percy Payne

Percy Payne

ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Services are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin.

Mildred Brestel

Mildred Brestel

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred “Mardell” Brestel, 94, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mildred Brestel died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Carol Lee Tegeler

Carol Lee Tegeler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Carol Lee A. Tegeler, 86, Norfolk, will at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Roger Danielson

Roger Danielson

BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.

Ronny Roggasch

Ronny Roggasch

BASSETT — Services for Ronny D. Roggasch, 55, of Papillion will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Dorothy Summers

Dorothy Summers

O’NEILL — Services for Dorothy Summers, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Marla Wilcox

Marla Wilcox

Marla J. (Chesley) Wilcox, 70, Payson, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A memorial event is pending with her family.

Gary Jones

Gary Jones

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gary L. Jones, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Ainsworth United Methodist Church. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Highland Grove Cemetery north of Ainsworth.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara