Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Deb Valentine will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post 114.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.

Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.

1926-2022

Dean Vincent was born on Dec. 28, 1926, in Laurel to Alfred Frank and Gladys Irene (Wallerstedt) Wilkerson. He grew up in the Coleridge area and lived there his entire life.

Dean graduated from Coleridge High School in 1944 and joined the U.S. Navy, serving from December 1944 to July 1946 aboard the U.S.S. Kwajalein. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Dean married Janice Elaine Papenhausen on June 5, 1949, in Coleridge. He and Janice farmed northeast of Coleridge and moved into Coleridge in August 2011.

Dean was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church, the Coleridge American Legion Post 114, the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283 and was a former church council member.

Dean is survived by his spouse, Janice of Coleridge; three children and spouses, Vickie (Ralph) Glock of Springfield, Terry (Sandy) Wilkerson of Coleridge and Trudy (Tom) Tamke of Fremont; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Arlene Luebbe of Bothell, Wash.; and sister-in-law Vivian Papenhausen; brother-in-law Earl (Shirley) Papenhausen of Coleridge.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Lee; brothers-in-law Richard Luebbe, Henry Lee and Curtis Papenhausen; and parents-in-law Herman and Dena Papenhausen.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren, Anne Reimer, Sarah Spellbrink, Adam Wilkerson, Jeff Wilkerson, Nicole Davis, Kylie Scallon and Bryan Tamke.

The funeral service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/ImmanuelLutheranChurchColeridge. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

