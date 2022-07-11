COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Long, 81, of Norfolk will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.
WAYNE — Services for Albert J. “Andy” Anderson, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.
Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…