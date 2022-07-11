 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Wilkerson

COLERIDGE — Services for Dean V. Wilkerson, 95, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Dean Wilkerson died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Tags

In other news

Jeanette Reeves

Jeanette Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Delores Long

Delores Long

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Delores “Dee” Long, 81, of Norfolk will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery, Madison. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Arthur Busshardt

Arthur Busshardt

NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Dolores Micanek

Dolores Micanek

SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Maury Spence

Maury Spence

PILGER — A memorial open house for Maury Spence, 78, Stanton, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Pilger Senior Center. Maury died July 24, 2020.

Albert Anderson

Albert Anderson

WAYNE — Services for Albert J. “Andy” Anderson, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Judith Frerichs

Judith Frerichs

WISNER — Graveside services for Judith Frerichs, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Judy Frerichs died Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hillcrest Firethorn in Lincoln.

Robert Werner

Robert Werner

Robert F. Werner was born Aug. 31, 1930, the son of Conrad Werner Jr. and Martha (Ruegge) Werner. He attended elementary and high school in Meadow Grove. He was baptized in the fifth grade at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove.

Leona Janda

Leona Janda

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan N…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara