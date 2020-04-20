Dean Timperley

NORFOLK — Services for Dean L. Timperley, 92, Norfolk, were Saturday, April 18, with military rites conducted by VFW Post 1644, American Legion Post 16 and Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard. The Rev. Michael Moreno officiated. Burial was in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Due to restrictions on the size of gatherings because of COVID-19, the service was private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
1927-2020
Dean was born on Dec. 15, 1927, the son of John (Roy) and Margaret (Voss) Timperley. He was raised on the family farm. Dean attended rural school and Norfolk Senior High School.
On Dec. 18, 1945, Dean entered the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Huntington and the USS Houston. Dean earned his honorable discharge on Oct. 23, 1947.
Following his service, Dean returned to Norfolk to farm with his family.
On Aug. 21, 1949, Dean married Geraldine Krehnke. They were blessed with two children. Later, he married Marjorie Gall on Feb. 19, 1977.
Dean and his brother, Lee, farmed together for many years. They started Timperley Bros. Trucking. Dean continued trucking until retiring.
After his retirement, they enjoyed wintering in southern Texas, where they would join with his brothers. Dean especially enjoyed spending time with family and his numerous friends. His sense of humor and true stories of years gone by were always interesting.
He was active in the VFW and was member of Christ Lutheran Church.
Dean is survived by his children: Clayton (Sharon) Timperley of Fontanelle, Vicky (Rance) Lierman of St. Paul; and a stepdaughter, Sherri (Robert) Blaseg of Huron, S.D.; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lee Timperley of Battle Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Marge; four brothers and two sisters.
Memorials may be directed to S.M.I.L.E., Inc., 5464 832nd Road, Madison, NE 68748.
