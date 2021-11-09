A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.
1932-2021
Dean Pearson died on Nov. 5, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz., with his loving family by his side. He was born on Dec. 24, 1932, to Clarence William Pearson and Helen Olson at his Great-aunt Nora (Herbert) Johnson’s farm north of Wakefield in Dixon County.
Dean attended Rose Hill Country School and Myrtle Creek Country School and graduated from Concord Public High School in 1951.
Dean was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and was in the Engineers, where he was trained to operate and repair heavy equipment. He served in the Korean War, returning home in March 1955.
Dean married his angel, Neva Mae Dempster, on April 9, 1955. They had five children.
Dean farmed for a few years, worked for the Nebraska State Department of Roads, was a truck driver for several different companies and a heavy equipment operator, moving to Phoenix in 1979, where he worked as a tractor repair technician and retired from there in 1998.
Dean loved playing steel and bass guitar. He played with several different bands throughout the years along with his son, Ricky Dean, who played drums. After Dean and Neva retired, they traveled around in their motorhome to many places in the western United States.
Dean is survived by his five children: Ricky (Robin) Pearson, Christen (Robert) LaDeaux, Monte (Lori) Pearson, Craig Pearson and Cyndi Pearson; grandchildren Anna (Tony) Novak, Adam Pearson, Alana (James) Haffner, Patrick Pearson, James Pearson and Abby Pearson; great-grandchildren: Ryder Novak, Bryce Novak, Mason Novak, Tre (Katie) Haffner, Morgan Haffner, Christian Haffner, Ashlyn Pearson, Paige Pearson, Gabriela Pearson, Kobe Pearson, Conner Pearson, Jaxon Pearson and Emerson Pearson; great-great-grandchildren: Harper Haffner and Colton Haffner; sister Marge Rastede; brother Jim (Maureen) Pearson; sister-in-law Shirley Erb; brother-in-law Duard Dempster; and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family and will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice center or Sage Hospice, 5111 N. Scottsdale Road, #204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, in honor of Dean.