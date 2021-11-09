You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Pearson

Dean Pearson

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

1932-2021

Dean Pearson died on Nov. 5, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz., with his loving family by his side. He was born on Dec. 24, 1932, to Clarence William Pearson and Helen Olson at his Great-aunt Nora (Herbert) Johnson’s farm north of Wakefield in Dixon County.

Dean attended Rose Hill Country School and Myrtle Creek Country School and graduated from Concord Public High School in 1951.

Dean was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and was in the Engineers, where he was trained to operate and repair heavy equipment. He served in the Korean War, returning home in March 1955.

Dean married his angel, Neva Mae Dempster, on April 9, 1955. They had five children.

Dean farmed for a few years, worked for the Nebraska State Department of Roads, was a truck driver for several different companies and a heavy equipment operator, moving to Phoenix in 1979, where he worked as a tractor repair technician and retired from there in 1998.

Dean loved playing steel and bass guitar. He played with several different bands throughout the years along with his son, Ricky Dean, who played drums. After Dean and Neva retired, they traveled around in their motorhome to many places in the western United States.

Dean is survived by his five children: Ricky (Robin) Pearson, Christen (Robert) LaDeaux, Monte (Lori) Pearson, Craig Pearson and Cyndi Pearson; grandchildren Anna (Tony) Novak, Adam Pearson, Alana (James) Haffner, Patrick Pearson, James Pearson and Abby Pearson; great-grandchildren: Ryder Novak, Bryce Novak, Mason Novak, Tre (Katie) Haffner, Morgan Haffner, Christian Haffner, Ashlyn Pearson, Paige Pearson, Gabriela Pearson, Kobe Pearson, Conner Pearson, Jaxon Pearson and Emerson Pearson; great-great-grandchildren: Harper Haffner and Colton Haffner; sister Marge Rastede; brother Jim (Maureen) Pearson; sister-in-law Shirley Erb; brother-in-law Duard Dempster; and numerous nieces and nephews. He loved his family and will be missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local hospice center or Sage Hospice, 5111 N. Scottsdale Road, #204, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, in honor of Dean.

Tags

In other news

Donovan Dahlquist

Donovan Dahlquist

LAUREL — Services for Donovan D. Dahlquist, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Donovan Dahlquist died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Michael Kinney

Michael Kinney

NELIGH — Memorial services for Michael E. “Mike” Kinney, 64, rural Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with inurnment in Park Cemetery west of Elgin.

Evelyn Wojcik

Evelyn Wojcik

LINDSAY — Services for Evelyn E. Wojcik, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dean Pearson

Dean Pearson

A celebration of life for Dean Pearson will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pearson & Company, 7022 E. Main St., in Scottsdale, Ariz. Inurnment will be at time yet to be determined in the spring of 2022 at the Orchard Cemetery in Orchard.

Lorraine German

Lorraine German

PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lillian Vargason

Lillian Vargason

BASSETT — Private graveside services for Lillian I. Vargason, 92, Bassett, will be on Friday, Nov. 12, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joe Beaty

Joe Beaty

WAYNE — Services for Joe A. Beaty, 73, Wakefield, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Joe Beaty died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at an Omaha hospital.

Lorene Pinnt

Lorene Pinnt

NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Betty Butler

Betty Butler

BLOOMFIELD —  Services for Betty Butler, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Butler died Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara