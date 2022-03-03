 Skip to main content
Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at the church.

Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1940-2022

Dean Rudolf Mackeprang, son of Rudolf and Katherine (Dreismeier) Mackeprang, was born Jan. 18, 1940, at Bloomfield. He attended country school until the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1958. In 1961, Dean was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. After Dean’s discharge in 1963, he returned home to farm with the Mackeprang family.

On Jan. 11, 1964, Dean was united in marriage to Doris Krohn at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They were blessed with five children, Kevin, Kathleen, Wayne, Curtis and Anthony.

In addition to farming with his family, Dean was co-owner of Stockmen’s Grain and Feed for several years. He was also a member of many pig co-ops. Dean retired in 2010 and moved into Bloomfield.

Dean was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and served as an elder and usher, and was on the finance board. He loved attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing cards, especially Pinochle and Sheephead. Bowling, doing Sudoku puzzles, watching sports, Husker athletics, baseball and softball were some of his favorite pastimes.

Dean is survived by his spouse, Doris of Bloomfield; children Kevin Mackeprang of Bloomfield, Kathleen (James Feldman) Mackeprang of Sioux Falls, S.D., Wayne (Kristel) Mackeprang of Bloomfield, Curtis (Christy) Mackeprang of Bloomfield and Anthony (Kristy) Mackeprang of Bloomfield; 10 grandchildren, Tyler (Karley) Fehringer, Alexis Mackeprang, Keldon Loecker, Kysa Loecker, McGwire (fiancée Delaney Jensen) Mackeprang, Mitchell Mackeprang, Mason Mackeprang, Lily Pfeil, Elise Mackeprang and Andie Mackeprang; one great-grandson, Knox Fehringer; siblings Richard Mackeprang, Juleen (Rod) Eisenhauer and Norman (Beth) Mackeprang; sister-in-law Marilyn True; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Katherine Mackeprang; parents-in-law Herbert and Ella Krohn; in-laws Marlene Mackeprang, Cleo (Ralph) Nielsen, Neil True and Eileen (Jerry) Sprouls; and nephew Roby Mackeprang.

