HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Wednesday. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.