HARTINGTON — Services for Dean J. Lammers, 67, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Dean Lammers died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Edith “Shirley” Daniels, 101, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Ainsworth City Cemetery.
CHAMBERS — Memorial graveside services for Lila Beed, 79, Chambers, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Chambers Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Audrey Hinrichs died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Oakdale Community Center.
NORFOLK — Service for Amy L. Eisenmann, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison.
TILDEN — Services for Robert W. “Bob” Mather, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Robert Mather died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Scott D. Nelson, 46, Newman Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.