 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dean Janke Sr.

Dean Janke Sr.

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Military rites will be conducted and burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Winside.

Dean Janke Sr. died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2022

Dean W. Janke Sr. was born Nov. 30, 1937, to Alfred and Elsie (Eckert) Janke in rural Stanton County. He was baptized on Dec. 26, 1937, and confirmed March 25, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.

Dean started school at rural District 50 and later attended Winside Public School, graduating in 1955. After graduation, Dean and several of his classmates enlisted in the U.S. Army. Dean took basic training at Camp Carson, Colo., and was then stationed at Fort Ord, Calif. While in the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Lydaisy Mann in Torrance, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1957.

After his discharge in 1958, they returned to Winside and purchased his great grandfather’s, then grandfather’s farm 3 miles south of Winside. It remains the family farm with the fourth generation, son Dean Jr., living there now. There they raised four children: son Dean Jr. and daughters Darci, Dawn and Darla.

Dean “retired” from farming, if farmers ever retire, in 1992 and moved to Winside.

Dean was active in St. Paul’s Church, serving as an elder, council member and Sunday school teacher. He also served on the Winside School Board and drove school bus for many years.

Dean was elected to the Winside Village Board from 2000 to 2012 as chairman of the board, thus earning the nickname of “Mayor.” Through the years, Dean enjoyed his church, traveling and vacationing by car, playing cards, Co-op coffee, IH tractors — pulling, restoring, fixing — car shows with his restored ’63 Ford Fairlane, Cornhusker anything, but most of all anything family. He spent many hours traveling many miles attending games, concerts and events of his children and grandchildren. He was a father of four, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of six and “old grandpa” of two.

Dean is survived by his spouse, Lydaisy; a son, Dean (Debbie) Janke Jr. of Winside; his daughters, Darci (Kenny) Frahm of Winside, Dawn (Charles) Peter of Winside and Darla (Tenn) Harbin of Tarkio, Mo.; grandchildren Shane (Nykee) Frahm, Brady Frahm, Rachel Peter, Matthew (Jaycie) Peter, Dean “Will” Janke III (Taylor), Deserah Janke and Ashley O’Mack; great-grandchildren, Christian Frahm (Rachel Field, fiancée), Cale Frahm, Keenan Myers, Wyatt Frahm, Tucker Janke and Beau Janke; sister Donna Miller of Garden Grove, Calif.; sisters-in-law Rose Janke of Winside, Dorinda Janke of Norfolk, Carol Janke of Norfolk, Marsha Thompson of Fremont and Georgiana (John) Meyer of Lincoln; brother-in-law Andy (Sue) Mann of Woodland Park; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dean was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alfred and Elsie Janke; brothers Norris Janke and Randy Janke; brothers-in-law Dean Miller and Roger Thompson; niece Jennifer Miller; and nephews Scott Janke and A.K. Mann.

Memorials may be directed to Dean’s family for later designation.

Tags

In other news

Donna Lyons

Donna Lyons

CLEARWATER — Services for Donna R. (Barlow) Lyons, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Long Pine, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Burial will be in the Ewing Cemetery.

Jeanet McGee

Jeanet McGee

FREMONT — Services for Jeanet McGee, 90, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Mark Weber will officiate with burial in Memorial Cemetery.

Dean Janke Sr.

Dean Janke Sr.

WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Military rites will be conducted and burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

Ronald Gadeken

Ronald Gadeken

NELIGH — Private graveside services for Ronald Gadeken, 82, Neligh, were June 3 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

SPENCER — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Garry Wilson died Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Russell Pollard

Russell Pollard

NORFOLK — Services for Russell Pollard, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Russell Pollard died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

James Carstens

James Carstens

BATTLE CREEK — Graveside inurnment services for James Carstens, 85, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Lutheran cemetery in Battle Creek.

Garry Wilson

Garry Wilson

LYNCH — Services for Garry Wilson, 86, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial in Scottville Cemetery in rural O’Neill. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National …

Jo Lux

Jo Lux

MADISON — Memorial services for Mary J. “Jo” Lux, 74, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara