WINSIDE — Services for Dean W. Janke Sr., 84, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Military rites will be conducted and burial will be at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Winside.
Dean Janke Sr. died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2022
Dean W. Janke Sr. was born Nov. 30, 1937, to Alfred and Elsie (Eckert) Janke in rural Stanton County. He was baptized on Dec. 26, 1937, and confirmed March 25, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
Dean started school at rural District 50 and later attended Winside Public School, graduating in 1955. After graduation, Dean and several of his classmates enlisted in the U.S. Army. Dean took basic training at Camp Carson, Colo., and was then stationed at Fort Ord, Calif. While in the service, he married his high school sweetheart, Lydaisy Mann in Torrance, Calif., on Dec. 21, 1957.
After his discharge in 1958, they returned to Winside and purchased his great grandfather’s, then grandfather’s farm 3 miles south of Winside. It remains the family farm with the fourth generation, son Dean Jr., living there now. There they raised four children: son Dean Jr. and daughters Darci, Dawn and Darla.
Dean “retired” from farming, if farmers ever retire, in 1992 and moved to Winside.
Dean was active in St. Paul’s Church, serving as an elder, council member and Sunday school teacher. He also served on the Winside School Board and drove school bus for many years.
Dean was elected to the Winside Village Board from 2000 to 2012 as chairman of the board, thus earning the nickname of “Mayor.” Through the years, Dean enjoyed his church, traveling and vacationing by car, playing cards, Co-op coffee, IH tractors — pulling, restoring, fixing — car shows with his restored ’63 Ford Fairlane, Cornhusker anything, but most of all anything family. He spent many hours traveling many miles attending games, concerts and events of his children and grandchildren. He was a father of four, grandfather of seven, great-grandfather of six and “old grandpa” of two.
Dean is survived by his spouse, Lydaisy; a son, Dean (Debbie) Janke Jr. of Winside; his daughters, Darci (Kenny) Frahm of Winside, Dawn (Charles) Peter of Winside and Darla (Tenn) Harbin of Tarkio, Mo.; grandchildren Shane (Nykee) Frahm, Brady Frahm, Rachel Peter, Matthew (Jaycie) Peter, Dean “Will” Janke III (Taylor), Deserah Janke and Ashley O’Mack; great-grandchildren, Christian Frahm (Rachel Field, fiancée), Cale Frahm, Keenan Myers, Wyatt Frahm, Tucker Janke and Beau Janke; sister Donna Miller of Garden Grove, Calif.; sisters-in-law Rose Janke of Winside, Dorinda Janke of Norfolk, Carol Janke of Norfolk, Marsha Thompson of Fremont and Georgiana (John) Meyer of Lincoln; brother-in-law Andy (Sue) Mann of Woodland Park; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother and father, Alfred and Elsie Janke; brothers Norris Janke and Randy Janke; brothers-in-law Dean Miller and Roger Thompson; niece Jennifer Miller; and nephews Scott Janke and A.K. Mann.
Memorials may be directed to Dean’s family for later designation.