NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Dean D. Freeman of Lemon Grove, Calif., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 14, at Harvest Church, 1810 Channel Road, in Norfolk. Dean Freeman died Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in California.
OAKDALE — Services for Addison Woodard Jr., 49, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, at Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Dana A. Thompson, 61, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be in Shell Creek Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille A. Bennett, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Carl will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
NIOBRARA — Services for Shirley Clark, 91, Grand Island, formerly of Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Shirley Clark died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Lola Herbert, 85, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Bazile Mills.
OSMOND — A memorial service for Anthony “Tony” Johannsen will be Saturday, May 7, for his family and friends to attend at his parents’ church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., an hour prior to a small service and coffee reception. The Rev. Scott…
COLERIDGE — Services for Joshua Wolfe, 34, Omaha, formerly of Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. Joshua Wolfe died unexpectedly while in Nashville, Tenn.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Oliver L. “Ollie” Bossom, 97, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at the First Presbyterian Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Janet B. Lane, 69, Springdale, Ark., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Jackie Perry will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Gu…