AINSWORTH — Services for Dean DeWeese, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery at Bassett with military honors by the Long Pine and Bassett American Legion Posts.
Visitations will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth and will continue at the church on Wednesday until time of service.
He died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in the Brown County Hospital at Ainsworth.
Memorials have been suggested to Brown County Hospital, Zion Dorcas Ladies or to the Long Pine Volunteer Fire Department.