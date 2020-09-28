CLARKSON — Services for Dean Brabec, 75, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 155 Honor Guard of Howells.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday and will continue an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.
He died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Clarkson Community Care Center after a five-year battle with lung cancer.
Miller Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1945-2020
Dean was born in Stanton County on July 21, 1945, to Joseph and Vlasta (Krofta) Brabec. He attended School District 38 and 49 country grade school in rural Clarkson through the eighth grade and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1963.
Dean entered the U.S. Army on Feb. 26, 1964, and was honorably discharged on Feb. 25, 1966. He received his basic training in Fort Leonardwood, Mo., and then was stationed in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Dean received the Sharp Shooter Award and the Good Conduct Medal and held the rank of Specialist 4th Class when discharged.
After Dean’s enlistment, he returned to Clarkson to farm.
On Aug. 26, 1967, Dean was united in marriage to Karen Budin at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. They lived on a farm northwest of Clarkson and were blessed with five children: Bradley, Kimberley, Michael, Jason and Jeremy.
Dean loved hunting and fishing, collecting and restoring many antique tractors, mainly John Deere. He belonged to the Norfolk 2 Cylinder Club.
Dean enjoyed going to farm auctions, camping, watching RFD T.V., tractor pulling in his younger years and was one of the first organizers of the Clarkson Czech Day Tractor Rides. He was also a delivery driver for ASAP and the Clarkson Bakery.
Back in the day, listening to the livestock market prices on WJAG at 11:45 a.m. was a must. He also enjoyed reading all the Midwest Messengers, and listening to the All Star Polka Show at 9 a.m. every Sunday was a favorite.
His grandchildren were special to him, and he loved attending their activities. Dean and Karen enjoyed dancing for many years and country classic music.
Dean is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Karen Brabec of Clarkson; a daughter, Kimberley (Russ) Scott of Clarkson; four sons, Brad Brabec of Norfolk, Michael (Lori) Brabec of Columbus, Jason (Tammy) Brabec of Norfolk and Jeremy Brabec of Clarkson; grandchildren Blaine Brabec, Taylor (fiancée Bailey Belina) Stanley, Tanner Stanley, Travis Stanley, Raelynn Scott, Makenna Scott, Gavin Brabec, Haden Brabec, Kinley Brabec, Gracie Brabec and Hadley Brabec; three sisters, Beverly (Dick) Stava of Bruno, Donna (Dave) Brabec of Yukon, Okla., and Patricia (Duane) Tichota of Columbus; his mother-in-law, Elsie Budin Jonas of Clarkson; sisters-in-law Sharon (Bob) Cerv, Donna Praest and Judy (Larry) Roots; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vlasta Brabec; and his grandparents, Joseph and Albina (Podany) Brabec and Jerry and Stella (Hanel) Krofta.
Memorials may be directed to Clarkson Christian Daycare or donors or family choice. The Mass will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.