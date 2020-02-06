DODGE — Funeral services for Daylin Risch, 53, of Howells are pending with the Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge,.
He died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his home.
CREIGHTON — Services for Florence Hasenpflug, 94, formerly of Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
EMERSON — Services for Marjorie L. Bokemper, 77, of Emerson will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa at 1 p.m.
WAYNE — Funeral services for Janet L. Anderson, 86, of Wayne, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
HARTINGTON — Services for Arlene E. Wohlman, 89 of Hartington, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
SPENCER — Funeral services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, of Spencer will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will be officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American…
NORFOLK — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Pflanz, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
