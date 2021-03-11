Dawn Wright

Memorial services for Dawn (Smith) Wright, 56, Lincoln, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, online. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
She died Monday, March 8, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Lincoln.
VERDIGRE — Private services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, will be Saturday, March 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Public graveside services will follow at about 3 p.m. at Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
NELIGH — Services for Brandon Wilkinson, 36, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
VERDIGRE — Services for Alta Vakoc, 89, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Verdigre.
NORFOLK — Services for Marjorie M. Summers, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
COLERIDGE — Services for Linda M. “Litzie” Meier, 59, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. She died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
CREIGHTON — Services for Darlene Macke, 76, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.