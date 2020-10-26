NORFOLK — Private services for Dawn H Hall, 61, Norfolk, are planned.
1959-2020
On Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Dawn Hall, a loving mother of five children and grandmother of 10, passed away at the age of 61.
Dawn was born on Sept. 11, 1959, in Valentine to Edward Keech and Nancy Wylie. She received an associate degree from Northeast Community College and worked for Nebraska Job Service for 22 years, retiring as the regional director.
Dawn had four sons; Craig, Todd, Jordan and Edward, and one daughter, Skye.
Dawn’s foremost passion in her life were her five children and 10 grandchildren. Dawn enjoyed movies, Husker athletics and earlier this year Dawn was able to make a once in a life time trip to Jerusalem. Dawn’s great smile and warm hugs will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren.
Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Edward; stepfather Bill and her brother, Craig. She is survived by her mother, Nancy; stepmother Ann; sibling Lisa; children Craig (Jill), Todd (Kelly), Tim Jordan (Amber), Edward and Skye; her grandchildren: Blakeley, Coal, Izabella, Noelle, Thomas, Sage, Sawyer, Sebastian, Ryker and Willow; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by mail to 908 3rd St. NE, Sibley, IA 51249.