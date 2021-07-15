BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Thursday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
WAUSA — Graveside services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Golgotha Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wausa. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Jundt, 90, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane Hansen, 88, Norfolk, formerly of Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Nebras…
STANTON — Services for Marian Gunsolley, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Evangelical Free Church in Stanton. The Rev. Clinton Hogrefe will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
BAZILE MILLS — Services for Stanley Shelton, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151,…
CREIGHTON — Services for Marilyn Schlote, 80, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home Funeral in Creighton. She died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorial services for Joseph C. Polley, 82, Sun City West, Ariz., are planned for a later date in Sioux City.
LAWRENCE — Services for Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. The Rev. Corey Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.