BLOOMFIELD — Services for David Wragge, 73, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2021
David W. Wragge, son of William and Irma (Krohn) Wragge, was born March 14, 1948, at Osmond. Dave attended Bloomfield Community Schools. After graduation in 1966, he enlisted in the National Guard and went to Fort Lewis, Wash. Dave served in the guard for six years.
On March 18, 1972, Dave was united in marriage to Marlene Eckmann at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. They had three daughters: Barbara, Kimberly and Jennifer. Dave was a devoted family man.
After attending Dealer Development School in Kansas City and working two years at the local standard station, Dave purchased the business. He operated Dave’s Standard Service from 1969 until 2019. Dave also raised cattle and horses.
Dave loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could fishing and hunting. He never met a stranger.
Dave loved his family, his friends, his business and his farm. He was a lifelong member of First Trinity Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod in Bloomfield.
Dave is survived by his spouse, Marlene of Bloomfield; a daughter, Barb (Greg) LoVaglio of Berlin Center, Ohio; grandson Brandon (Josey) Crues and great-grandson Milo; a daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Alexander of Bloomfield; grandson Ty (Kaydee) Alexander and great-grandson Tate; grandson Garret Alexander; a daughter, Jennifer (Cory) Lamprecht of Lincoln; grandchildren Paxton and Neleigh; siblings Sharon (Gene) Carstens of Schuyler and Janelle (Les) Carlow of Colonial Heights, Va.; sisters-in-law Deb Wragge of Creighton and Kandi Wragge of Creston; stepbrother Gerald (Bev) Clausen; stepsister Laura Jean Hagge; Marlene’s siblings, Sharon Hart, JoAnne (Lyle) Shallberg, Keith (Diana) Eckmann and Jim (Liz) Eckmann; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Wragge; his mother, Irma Wragge; his stepfather, Albert Clausen; brothers Wayne, Ronald and Kenneth Wragge; sisters-in-law Karon Wragge and Dona Eckmann; brothers-in-law Merlyn Hart and Kenneth Eckmann; his father- and mother-in-law, Claus and Gladys Eckmann; and a nephew, Randy Eckmann.