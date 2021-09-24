David Wollschlager

David Richard Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., died at Arrowhead Hospital in Glendale, surrounded by his family.
David succumbed to West Nile Virus on Sept. 21, 2021.
David’s body was donated to Science Care for scientific research of the West Nile Virus. A mass of Christian burial will be in Norfolk at a later date.
1959-2021
David was born Feb. 9, 1959, to Donald R. and Dolores (Dartmann) in Norfolk.
David lived his youth in Norfolk and graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1977. David worked for the Pepsi Bottling Company in Lincoln from 1977 to 1978. From 1979 to 1984, he worked for Rainbow Bread Co.
On June 21, 1980, David married Julie Dziowgo from O’Neill. With that union, four children were born.
In 1984, they moved to Phoenix, Ariz., and David attended Hi Tech Institute and graduated as an electronic technician. David worked 35 years as a field technician for Canon, Danka and Hewlett Packard in the Phoenix Valley.
David enjoyed Nebraska Cornhuskers football and volleyball, Phoenix Suns basketball, 49ers football and Arizona Cardinals football. He also had a great interest in World War II airplanes, especially the P-51 that his father piloted. Always wanting to attend the Phoenix airshows and even flying in several of the World War II planes.
One interest David was most passionate about was coaching high school girls basketball. David coached at Moon Valley High School on two separate contracts, Boulder Creek High School, Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Deer Valley High School and Mountain Ridge High School.
David was survived by Julie and three children, Micaela (Alex) Swan of Phoenix, Benjamin (Christie) Wollschlager of Glendale, and Cody (Veronica) Wollschlager of Phoenix; four grandchildren, Carter, Judy, Sebastian and Tobias; his siblings, Diane (Jerry) Dziowgo of Norfolk, Dan Wollschlager of Roy, Utah, Denise (Bob) Cook of Norfolk, Dale (Imee) Wollschlager of Surprise, Ariz., Danette Wollschlager of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Doug Wollschlager of Phoenix, Ariz.; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Gerard; his parents, Don and Dee Wollschlager; two sisters, Debi Goode and Donna Keenan; a niece, Jamie Wollschlager and a nephew, Brandon Kamphaus; and a sister-in-law, Ceal Kamphaus.