CREIGHTON — Services for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
In other news
WAUSA — Services for Robbie Rickard, 66, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
PIERCE — Services for Donald J. Vyhlidal, 74, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
COLERIDGE — Services for Jeannette Wobbenhorst, 91, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Belden Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Dorothy M. Rieck, 89, Albion, formerly of Primrose, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
CREIGHTON — Services for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Leonard J. Zechmann, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Po…
ALBION — Services for Lyla M. Levander, 93, Albion, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Albion. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Al Maxey, 62, Omaha, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Osmond.
CROFTON — Private services for Raymond C. Poppe, 92, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be by Crofton American Legion Post 128.