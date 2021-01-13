CREIGHTON — A celebration of life open house for David Vogt, 60, Creighton, will be 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at the Creighton Golf Course.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
He died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
David Vogt was born on Aug. 19, 1960, in Plainview. He attended elementary school at St. Ludger and graduated from Creighton High School in 1978. David’s first job was changing tires at Wally’s Service.
In 1981, he started working for Darling International in Norfolk, driving truck. David bought his own truck in 1996 and had his own route until 2004. The next six years he was at home raising his children and working for local farmers.
David started at Key Sanitation in 2010 and then, in 2012, he went to Gerhold Concrete in Osmond and worked there until the present. He enjoyed driving the cement truck and chatting with the local contractors.
David met Kim Lesser of Pierce in 1989. They were married on Oct. 14, 1995. David never wanted to travel far from home, but Kim got him on an airplane and through the years they went on trips to Las Vegas, Florida, Arizona and Washington.
David and Kim celebrated their 25th anniversary in October and went on a special trip to the Black Hills.
David’s greatest love was his children, Taylor, Tessa and Trey. He was a 24/7 dad and was very involved in their lives. He encouraged them to try new things and attended their activities. Dave was proud of all their accomplishments. Even when they started to move out, he talked with them daily. He taught them how to drive, do maintenance on their cars, to cook a good breakfast sandwich and how to respect and treat people.
David’s greatest joy was his granddaughter, Aleigha. He would drop everything when she came to give her rides on the four-wheeler to check cows. She loved helping him do chores, and he was teaching her the art of cracking eggs for breakfast.
Dave’s hobbies were restoring old John Deere tractors (a passion he shared with his dad), camping with family and friends, taking drives with his kids and caring for his cows, chickens and rabbits. He was a member of the Bulldog Lounge Pool team. Dave passed his love for pool onto his kids and was always up for a game.
He leaves behind his spouse and best friend, Kim; a son, Taylor (fiancée Tami Dostal); a granddaughter, Aleigha; a daughter, Tessa (boyfriend Caleb Pedersen); a son, Trey; his mother, Marlene (Gelvin) Stevens; his brother, Cory; his sisters, Anne (Dave) Condon and Karyn (Ronnie) Steffen; his in-laws, Doug and Sharon Lesser; his sisters-in-law, Hollie (Bob) Zurcher and Julie Lesser; his brothers-in-law, Mike (Kelly) Lesser and Ben (Megan) Lesser; his nieces, Ellyse (Brent) Kruger, Emily Lesser and Grace Steffen; his nephews, Cole, Nathan and Carter Condon, R.J. (Nicole) Zurcher, Ryan (Maranda) Zurcher, Charlie Lesser and Isaac Steffen; five great-nieces; five great-nephews; an aunt, Grace Meikle; uncles Dale (Linda) Meikle, John (Marlene) Vogt, Don Vogt and Jerry Vogt; and numerous cousins and friends.
David is up in heaven with his father, Robert Vogt; grandparents and aunts and uncles.