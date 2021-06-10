NORFOLK — Services for David Tweedy, 80, of Buckeye, Ariz., will be June 19 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Kipp will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be June 18 from 4-7 p.m. at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his residence.
1940-2021
David Allan Tweedy, son of Orville and Luella (Giles) Tweedy, was born June 24, 1940, at Wausa. He attended Norfolk High School. On July 26, 1959, David was united in marriage to Gloria Ann Klenz at Christ Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three sons, Bradley, Mark and Troy.
David retired from Minnegasco in Norfolk after 25 years and then was a property manager in California and Colorado. He retired to Arizona in 2015. David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Litchfield Park, Ariz. He loved to travel and golf.
David is survived by his wife, Gloria; sons Bradley (Melanie) of Riverside, Calif., Mark (Leila) of Fond du Lac, Wis., and Troy (Kristina) of Stroudsburg, Pa.; four grandchildren, Tiffany Vonseggern, Amanda Pippins, Trevor Tweedy and Leah Tweedy; four great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Pippins, Malakai Pippins, Alina Vonseggern and Emma Vonseggern; and siblings Roger Tweedy of Holdrege, Carol Thompson of Norfolk, Darwin Tweedy of Largo, Fla., Linda Peterson of Kearney and Dennis Tweedy of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents.