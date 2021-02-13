David Trudell

NORFOLK — Services for David J. Trudell, 80, New Braunfels, Texas, will be held at a later date. Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
...Some snow in southeast Nebraska tonight into Sunday and very cold wind chills the next several days... .A weather disturbance will produce some light snow tonight across mostly western and southern Nebraska. Cold high pressure is expected to dominate the region from tonight into Tuesday, with bitter cold winds chills, especially during the overnight and morning hours. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Wind chill advisory from midnight tonight to midnight Sunday night. Wind Chill Watch Monday and Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while being outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&
Services for Kay Price, 80, were held Dec. 23, 2020 and arranged by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
HARTINGTON — Services for Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax, South Dakota.
NORFOLK — Services for Helen A. Wiedeman, 92, of Norfolk will be 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church, Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Private services for Henry Hoffart Jr., 89, of Peoria, Arizona, will be conducted at a later date with military honors at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek, Arizona.
SPENCER — Services for Vance Heiser,17, of Lynch are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Dr. Raymond Eugene “Gene” Henzlik, 94, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Morrison Woods Healthcare Center.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, will be Monday, Feb. 15, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
LAUREL — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeff Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.