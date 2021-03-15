David Trudell

NORFOLK — Services for David J. Trudell, 80, New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
He died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.