David Trudell

David Trudell

NORFOLK — Services for David J. Trudell, 80, New Braunfels, Texas, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1940-2021

He peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.

The Mass will be livestreamed on the Home of Funerals website.

Dave was born on Dec. 24, 1940, to Andrew and Rose (Schroeder) Trudell in Norfolk. After graduating from Sacred Heart Catholic School in 1958, he went on to study at Mount Calvary Seminary for a year. After deciding the seminary was not for him, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he became a cryptologist. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he was employed by the Department of Defense, National Security Agency.

His first Naval Station was in Omaha, where he met Nancy Macey on a blind date. After four months of dating, they wed in 1965, going on to have two children, Jeffery and Kristine.

Dave was focused and determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. Anyone who knew Dave, knew he was genuine, honest and kind-hearted.

Dave was passionate about spending time with who he called his best friend, his grandson, Kevin. He loved his dog, Sophie, and college football, especially the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He never missed a game and always had a Cornhuskers flag flying.

Dave was preceded by his spouse, Nancy Trudell; son Jeffery Trudell; brother Henry Trudell; and his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristine O’Neill of New Braunfels; a sister, Emily Dopheide of Norfolk; and three grandchildren, Emily Allison, Holly O’Neill and Kevin O’Neill; a sister-in-law, Judy Bendorf; a brother-in-law, Ron Bendorf; and many nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

