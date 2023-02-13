Service for David L. Thurstenson, 80, Siloam Springs, Ark., were Saturday at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Burial with military honors was Monday in Fayetteville National Cemetery.
David Thurstenson died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
1942-2023
David LeRoy Thurstenson was born on Aug. 15, 1942, in Spencer to John Josef and Elsie (Gall) Thurstenson. He spent his early childhood years on a farm in South Dakota. His family later moved to Norfolk, where he finished his schooling and met the love of his life, Myla Miller.
Dave and Myla were married Sept. 5, 1965, and they were blessed with three daughters.
Dave enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961 and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. In 1967, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Dave was deployed to Vietnam in 1969 and 1971. During his second tour in 1971, he was a crewman on the C-7 Caribou performing hazardous air drop and resupply missions. For this he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in 1971.
Continuing his career as a C-130 flight engineer and instructor, he saw much of the world. He and his family enjoyed living in many places throughout the United States and Germany. Dave retired as a senior master sergeant in 1985. After retirement, Dave and his family returned to Nebraska. He drove school bus in Nebraska and Arkansas for many years.
In 1998, they moved to Arkansas to be closer to their grandchildren. Dave was known for his rich sense of humor and an ornery twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed camping, motorcycling, bird watching and traveling with Myla.
Spending time with his children and grandchildren gave him great joy.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, John Josef and Elsie Thurstenson.
Dave is survived by his spouse, Myla, of 57 years; his daughters: Cami (Matt) Jamison of Murphy, Texas, Cali (Marc) Hawbaker and Christi (Danny) Robinson of Siloam Springs. He also is survived by his brother, Joe (Awynne) Thurstenson of Siloam Springs; and his sisters, Twylla (Galen) Helmkamp of Round Rock, Texas, Denise Scott of Joplin, Mo., Linda (Kenny) Miller of Norfolk, and Dawn Brittain of Haskell, Okla. The Thurstensons are blessed with 13 grandchildren and their first great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations in Dave’s name to The Wounded Warrior Project. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com