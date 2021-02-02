WAUSA — Private services for David Thorell, 76, Wausa, will be held.
He died Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will take place this spring at the Looking Glass United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna D. Robinson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Services for Lois E. Sprout, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Elgin. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.
WISNER — Services for Jamie Gooch, 28, Bellevue, formerly of Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Gooch died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Bellevue.
NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
ST. LIBORY — Services for Michael G. “Mike” Thiele, 59, St. Paul, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the St. Libory Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Holt County.
LINCOLN — Pamela B. Larsen, 50, Lincoln, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.