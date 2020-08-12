WAUSA — Services for David Swanson, 77, of Wausa are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Honcik, 60, of Norfolk, were held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Kathleen A. “Katie” Hallgren, 97, of Newman Grove will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Newman Grove, with Jacquelyn Samway, PMA officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for Delbert Bretschneider, 84, of Stanton, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Beverly J. Voss, 89, of Winside, are ending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Bob Adair Sr., 65, of Wayne, formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for James E. “Jim” Honcik, 60, of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
COLERIDGE — Karen Wiselka, 65 of Coleridge died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Glenn D. Sazama, 90, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Osmond City Cemetery, Osmond, with military r…
