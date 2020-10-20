David Swanson

WAYNE — Services for David “Bones” F. Swanson, 66, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
He died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1953-2020
David Franklin “Bones” Swanson was born Nov. 27, 1953, in Wayne to Merlin “Mert” and Carol (Sutherland) Swanson. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. David attended country school north of Laurel. The family moved from the farm into Laurel in 1963, where he attended Laurel elementary and high school, graduating in 1971. He attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk, where he learned the auto body repair business.
On Aug. 26, 1972, he married Jeanette Meyer of Wayne at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Two children were born to this union: Kristine and Joshua. Together they have resided at Laurel, Aurora, Colo., and recently at Wayne.
In 1974, he was confirmed at and became a member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Throughout his life, David touched many lives, knowing and remembering the many people he had met. He has done many trades: auto body work and restorations, construction and excavating, golf cart repair and sales, golf course maintenance, snow removal and insurance adjusting.
Aside from loving his grandchildren and family the most was his love for fishing. He enjoyed any chance he could to go fishing. He also loved his Jeeps, golf, Nebraska sports and restoring old cars.
David is survived by his spouse, Jeanette “Nettie”; their daughter, Kristine (Mark) Niemann of Wayne; and son Joshua (Martina) Swanson of Wayne; four grandchildren, Korrina Niemann, Lindsay Niemann, Keanna Swanson and Brenden Swanson; his mother, Carol Swanson of Laurel; a sister, Julie (Bill) Thorell of Cedar Falls, Iowa; a brother, Randy Swanson of Laurel; his in-laws, Sandy (Glen) Nichols of Wayne and Jerold “Butch” (Connie) Meyer of Wayne; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father, Merlin “Mert” in 2003; and his parents-in-law, Dean in 2012 and Dorothy (Helgren) Meyer in 2011.
Memorials may be directed to the Swanson Family for later designation.