WAUSA — Services for David Swanson, 77, of Wausa will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Family requests that those in attendance to please wear a mask.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1943-2020
David Lee Swanson was the youngest of seven children born to Gust Eric and Annie (Nelson) Swanson on Aug. 2, 1943. He passed away at the age of 77 years and nine days at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha after a short illness. David was born and lived his life on a farm west of Wausa. His education began in a country school and he graduated from Wausa High School. After graduation, he attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
David was a loyal Wausa Viking fan and enjoyed attending football and basketball games. He was proud of Wausa and his Swedish heritage. He was also a big Husker fan and enjoyed following the different sports and games via radio and television. Summertime found David enjoying the baseball season, cheering on the Chicago Cubs. He also looked forward to attending the Knox County Fair and the evening entertainment.
David’s family was very important to him. He was so faithful at remembering birthdays and anniversaries, sending cards, giving gifts, celebrating holidays, sending boxes of Easter candy, making Christmas candy, decorating the home for the holidays, and decorating the graves for Memorial Day. One of his strengths was “family tradition.” He will be greatly missed by all of us!
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Mildred and Oscar Uldrickson; brothers, Leland and Ronald; and brother-in-law Lavern Kracht.
He is survived by his sister, Delores Kracht; brothers, Jerry and Dennis; two nieces; two nephews; eight great-nieces; one great-nephew; 24 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and other relatives and friends.