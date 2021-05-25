WEST POINT — Services for David Schulzkump, 55, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Nielsen Community Center in West Point. The Rev. Nathan Croll will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
Visitation with the family present will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the community center.
He died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Lincoln.
1966-2021
David Charles Schulzkump was born on April 14, 1966, to Ronald and Charlene (McCutchen) Schulzkump in West Point. He was confirmed on April 12, 1981, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. He attended and graduated from West Point Junior-Senior High School in 1984. During high school, he worked at the Circle A Drive-In in Beemer.
David was a fun-loving, laid back child. He enjoyed making things beautiful. He had a creative gift of being able to visualize beauty in everything, seeing things most of us do not see.
David enjoyed going with his mother and sister to flea markets all over on Saturdays, where he found many special treasures — unique items, pictures, antiques, glassware, dishes and tapestries — that he had in his home. He enjoyed the beauty of nature and spending time sailing at Branched Oak Lake near Lincoln.
David was a kind person, very trusting of others, possibly too much. David had a heart for the less fortunate.
After graduation, David moved to Omaha to attend the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked at the K-Mart Deli. He then moved to Lincoln, where he managed Little King Restaurants; at least three locations, worked at Cheerleader’s Sports Bar, and then started working at the Cornhusker Marriot Hotel as a sous-chef. He was a loyal, hard-working employee often working long hours. He worked there until the hotel was shut down because of the COVID pandemic.
Survivors include his parents, Ron and Charlene Schulzkump; a sister, Paula and spouse Dan Nesladek; a step grandmother, Margaret McCutchen; aunts, uncles and many cousins.
David was preceded in death by all of his grandparents; Uncle Gary (Butch) McCutchen; and other uncles and cousins.
The family wishes to thank everyone for all the calls, food, cards, messages, visits and support during this time. May the Lord watch over and bless you all as only He can.
A luncheon will follow the service. Services will be live streamed on the Minnick Funeral Service, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc.