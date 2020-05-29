WAUSA — Graveside services for David Rosberg, 63, Randolph, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate.
Limited visitation will be Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa.
He died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital.
———
David W. Rosberg was born on Nov. 20, 1956, in Emmetsburg, Iowa, to Wayne and Doris Rosberg.
David was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Ayrshire, Iowa. At the age of 1, he moved with his parents and older sister Donna to Wausa. David was confirmed at Golgotha Lutheran Church at rural Wausa. He attended Wausa Public Schools graduated in 1975.
Following graduation, David began working at Nucor Steel Mill in Norfolk. He worked there for 35 years, retiring in 2010. He was very close to his Nucor family and always spoke fondly of those 35 years.
David married Linda Splater in 1983. To this union, two children were born, Janet and Dustin. They were later divorced. David loved every moment spent with them and especially loved being a grandpa. He was especially close to his mother, Doris, and they talked nearly every day.
David enjoyed his retirement very much and found joy in everything. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his yearly family reunions in Emmetsburg. He was always willing to help anyone and always found the good in everyone he met. He often said these last 10 years were they best years of his life. He lived every day to the fullest; he loved so many so deeply and was always positive and happy.
David was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Rosberg in 1991; and his sister, Donna in 2018.
David is survived by his children, Janet (Josh) Ebmeier of Pierce and Dustin (Jenny Wright) of Randolph, Kim (Steve) Albrecht of Pierce, Scott Ahlmann of Randolph, Michelle (Chad) Merchant of Norfolk, Brian Splater of Superior, Jeff (Katie) Splater of Norfolk and Natisha (Mark) Neibauer of Thornton, Colo.; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his mother, Doris Rosberg of Wausa; his brothers, Richard (Teresa) Rosberg of Plainview and Danny Rosberg of Wausa; a sister, Carol (Mike) Krueger of Norfolk; and many special cousins and extended family.
David will be missed by all who knew him. There were no strangers in his life, rather only friends he hadn’t met yet. Rest peacefully now, David, you were a wonderful son, father, grandfather and brother.
In lieu of flowers, David would be pleased for any memorials to be directed to the Randolph Fire and Ambulance Service.
