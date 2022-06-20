Memorial services for David F. Reinke, 77, Merrimack, N.H., will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 65 Sagamore St., in Manchester, N.H. Private burial will be at a later date.
David Reinke died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo.
1944-2022
He was born in Langley Field, Va., on Sept. 24, 1944, to the late Bernard and Betty Reinke. He graduated high school and joined the U.S. Navy. He served in the Navy from May 1962 to 1968, flying in the VQ2 Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron.
David retired from Lockheed in Merrimack and started his retirement life, enjoying his 1958 Pontiac and restoring another. He spent most of his retirement traveling, visiting with family and his three grandchildren.
David was predeceased by his spouse, Marvene J. (Sorensen) Reinke on April 25, 2014, and a daughter, Julie Reinke, who died in 2010.
He will be forever loved and remembered by his son, Timothy Reinke, and his spouse, Angelie of Pensacola, Fla.; a daughter, Tania Tolson and her spouse, David of Colorado Springs; three grandchildren, Brennon Dupee, Nathan and Ethan Reinke; his brothers, Eldean and spouse Bonnie of Neligh, Dennis and his spouse, Suellyn, of Lawton, Iowa; nephew and nieces, Randy, Rochelle, Elise and Carmon Reinke.
A special streamlining of the memorial service will be viewed at Grace Lutheran Church, 508 K St., in Neligh at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in David’s memory to Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Kindly visit rivetfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence for the family.