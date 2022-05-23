 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Reeves

David Reeves

Services for Dvid A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Norfolk, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.

1943-2022

Early on Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, our loving spouse, father, grandfather, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord after a valiant battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

David Allen Reeves was born April 26, 1943, in Norfolk to Kenneth Alvin Reeves and Edith Linn Reeves of rural Madison County. The oldest of five children, David always had a deep love of God and family. He attended country school, Fairview District 88, Battle Creek High School, where he was a 1960 graduate, Norfolk Junior College, where he was a 1962 graduate, and the University of Nebraska, receiving a degree in civil engineering in 1965.

He left Nebraska that fall for a job in southwestern Colorado with the Bureau of Reclamation on water projects, including Morrow Point, Crystal and Silver Jack dams, mainly as an inspector.

On a blind date he met his future spouse and soulmate, Marlene Anne Terry, and they married Aug. 6, 1966, in Montrose, Colo. In 1971, David was transferred to Salt Lake City. He worked in the information technology division until his retirement in 1994.

David was a wonderful man and filled his family’s life with faith, love and laughter. He had a dry, sharp wit and especially enjoyed puns. Dave always strove to help everyone in any way he could.

David became very active in the churches he and his family attended. He taught adult Bible study classes for many years, dedicating a lot of time and passion to his teaching. He was always eager to share knowledge and learn from others as well.

Music was always an important part of David’s life. He played saxophone, some piano and guitar. His mom loved to have her spouse and five children sing together, and they sounded beautiful in the old country church at Fairview. David loved to sing and was very active in church choirs for most of his life. He had a deep, rich bass voice and enjoyed singing bass in a gospel quartet for many years.

He was an avid photographer and saw beauty in all things such as weeds, flowers, bugs, birds and all nature, especially tiny things. His photos showed the beauty of nature that he shared through his extensive email list.

David learned mechanical skills on the farm. He restored a Model A and was restoring his his 1968 Chevy pickup that once was his father’s.

David brought love, strength, faith, humor and joy to the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

David is survived by his spouse, Marlene; children Donna (Jeff) Bargar of Lincoln, and Laura (Jess) Ford of Conroe, Texas, and Mark Reeves of Murray, Utah; grandchildren Joshua Bargar and Emily Bargar of Lincoln and Zachariah Ford of Conroe, Texas; and siblings Duane Reeves of Madison, Donald Reeves (Susan) of Palmyra, Eloise Pike (Steve) of Monticello, Iowa, and Diane Knox (Mark) of Clyde Park, Mont.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Edith Reeves.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

You may share a memory at https://www.goffmortuary.com/m/obituaries/David-Reeves-19/Memories.

Tags

In other news

Wayne Mackeprang

Wayne Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Wayne Mackeprang, 48, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

David Reeves

David Reeves

Services for Dvid A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Norfolk, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Mark Foltz

Mark Foltz

HUMPHREY — Services for Mark Foltz, 90, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 80 Foltz Zuerlein and Veterans …

Henry Schmit

Henry Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Henry J. “Hank” Schmit, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Henry Schmit died Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Gene Atwood

Gene Atwood

ALBION — Services for Gene M. Atwood, 86, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Church of Christ in Albion. Greg Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Deldina Holmgren

Deldina Holmgren

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Deldina M. “Dede” Holmgren, 66, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. No burial is planned at this time.

Beth Abbenhaus

Beth Abbenhaus

NORFOLK — Services for Beth A. Abbenhaus, 51, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Mary Ellen Wiese

Mary Ellen Wiese

LINDSAY — Services for Mary Ellen Wiese, 77, Lindsay, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara