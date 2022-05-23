David Reeves

Services for Dvid A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Norfolk, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.
1943-2022
Early on Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, our loving spouse, father, grandfather, brother and friend, went to be with the Lord after a valiant battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).
David Allen Reeves was born April 26, 1943, in Norfolk to Kenneth Alvin Reeves and Edith Linn Reeves of rural Madison County. The oldest of five children, David always had a deep love of God and family. He attended country school, Fairview District 88, Battle Creek High School, where he was a 1960 graduate, Norfolk Junior College, where he was a 1962 graduate, and the University of Nebraska, receiving a degree in civil engineering in 1965.
He left Nebraska that fall for a job in southwestern Colorado with the Bureau of Reclamation on water projects, including Morrow Point, Crystal and Silver Jack dams, mainly as an inspector.
On a blind date he met his future spouse and soulmate, Marlene Anne Terry, and they married Aug. 6, 1966, in Montrose, Colo. In 1971, David was transferred to Salt Lake City. He worked in the information technology division until his retirement in 1994.
David was a wonderful man and filled his family’s life with faith, love and laughter. He had a dry, sharp wit and especially enjoyed puns. Dave always strove to help everyone in any way he could.
David became very active in the churches he and his family attended. He taught adult Bible study classes for many years, dedicating a lot of time and passion to his teaching. He was always eager to share knowledge and learn from others as well.
Music was always an important part of David’s life. He played saxophone, some piano and guitar. His mom loved to have her spouse and five children sing together, and they sounded beautiful in the old country church at Fairview. David loved to sing and was very active in church choirs for most of his life. He had a deep, rich bass voice and enjoyed singing bass in a gospel quartet for many years.
He was an avid photographer and saw beauty in all things such as weeds, flowers, bugs, birds and all nature, especially tiny things. His photos showed the beauty of nature that he shared through his extensive email list.
David learned mechanical skills on the farm. He restored a Model A and was restoring his his 1968 Chevy pickup that once was his father’s.
David brought love, strength, faith, humor and joy to the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
David is survived by his spouse, Marlene; children Donna (Jeff) Bargar of Lincoln, and Laura (Jess) Ford of Conroe, Texas, and Mark Reeves of Murray, Utah; grandchildren Joshua Bargar and Emily Bargar of Lincoln and Zachariah Ford of Conroe, Texas; and siblings Duane Reeves of Madison, Donald Reeves (Susan) of Palmyra, Eloise Pike (Steve) of Monticello, Iowa, and Diane Knox (Mark) of Clyde Park, Mont.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Edith Reeves.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the ALS Association or St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
You may share a memory at https://www.goffmortuary.com/m/obituaries/David-Reeves-19/Memories.