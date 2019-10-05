You are the owner of this article.
GRAND ISLAND — Services for David A. Raile, 83, of Grand Island will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will be present from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil. Apfel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

He died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.

David Allen was born on Dec. 29, 1935, at home in Pierce, to David Raile and Dee Loretta (Bryant) Raile. He grew up in Pierce where he attended school through the eighth grade.

He entered the army at the age of 17. He served from Dec. 2, 1953, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 30, 1956. During his service he was a heavy equipment operator building landing strips and helped build a road from Busan to Seoul Korea, he was a cook as well as a combat soldier and mechanic.

He was united in marriage to Elaine Ruppert on May 10, 1958, at Sacred Heart church in Norfolk. After which the couple lived in Norfolk and had five children. He was employed by Nash Finch Company as a diesel mechanic and truck driver. He farmed 13 acres with his wife and children in Norfolk where they had dairy cattle, hogs and grew an assortment of melons and fruit trees, selling them to the public.

Later the family moved to Grand Island through the Nash Finch Company. He owned and operated Pete’s grill which is now know as the Farmer’s Daughter Café. After selling the café he was a manager of GI Tire Sales. In 1980, he started his own service station, Raile’s Parkway 66. He worked there until he retired.

After the death of his wife, Elaine, in 1990 he met and married Myrtle Stobbe in 1992. They were married for 24 years before they divorced.

Dave had a special love for antique cars, building high performance motors and dirt track racing. He was known to tell stories and jokes with the best of them. His love for deer hunting, dancing and spending time with his family and friends was very important to him. He loved anything to do with the outdoors.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW club the Eagles club and the Saddle Club.

Survivors include four children, William “Bill” Raile and his wife, Julie of Grand Island, Carol (Raile) Hodges and husband Jack of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Connie (Raile) Meier and husband Dave of Aurora, Colo., Patricia “Patty” (Raile) York and husband Mike of Grand Island; daughter-in-law Denise (Greenwalt) Raile; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and sisters Jeanne Nelson of Battle Creek and Vicky Thomas of Oklahoma City, Okla.

He is preceded in death by one son, Richard Raile, and grandson Mitchell Meier in the past year; his wife, Elaine; both parents; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth; and one sister, Kathryn French.

