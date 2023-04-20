STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. David Raasch died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Stanton Health Center.
TILDEN — Services for Ruth McGill, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Ruth McGill died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Boyd “Bud” Richardson, 64, Norfolk, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn., due to complications of a double lung transplant. A celebration of life will be at a later date. He has donated his body to science.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Michael J. “Mike” Uttecht, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ida “Edie” Weich, 94, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate. Inurnment will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn M. Bohlken-Nickols, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cindy Cone will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Cemetery.
LAUREL — Mary F. Stark, 91, Laurel, died Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Scott Jensen will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.