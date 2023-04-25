STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
David Raasch died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.
Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2023
Born in Norfolk on Dec. 6, 1936, David Lee was the son of Adolph and LaVerne (Scheibe) Raasch. He grew up on the family farm north of Norfolk and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Norfolk High School.
In 1956, he married Janet K. Butterfield at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The couple raised their four children in Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet, in 1987.
On March 20, 1990, he married Lynnette Mrsny in Las Vegas, Nev.
Dave started out as a butcher at Economy and Harmel grocery stores. He later joined Gerhold Concrete as a dispatcher, where he retired after 40-plus years.
In his early years, he raced stock cars at various tracks throughout Northeast Nebraska and enjoyed playing in pool tournaments. His team won first place out of 30 other teams entered in the league.
An avid gardener and flower enthusiast, he had a green thumb throughout his life. Every spring it seemed he attempted to buy out all the flowers in the nursery. He was passionate about outdoor holiday decorating. Dave was known for his elaborate displays, which frequently slowed down traffic at their home as people stopped to see his designs.
He also enjoyed golf, shooting pool, playing cards at the Wolf’s Den, old westerns, game shows, trips to the casino and walking his dog, PeeWee.
He is survived by his spouse, Lynnette of Stanton; his children, Kim (Rick) Hannon of Evans, Ga., Peg (Michael) Paulsen of Hoskins, Shelly (Jim) Herscheid of Stanton, Scott Raasch of Niobrara; stepchildren Brandy Easley and Marty Easley of Stanton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Raasch of Norfolk; and a brother, Donald Raasch of Lincoln; brothers-in-law Dennis (Mary) Mrsny of Norfolk and Scott (Amy) Mrsny of Jordan, Ark.; nieces and nephews; and his dog PeeWee.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Janet; and two sisters, Jean Albers and Norma Dryer.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.