 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

David Raasch

David Raasch

STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation with the family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

David Raasch died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Stanton Health Center.

Home for Funerals in Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

1936-2023

Born in Norfolk on Dec. 6, 1936, David Lee was the son of Adolph and LaVerne (Scheibe) Raasch. He grew up on the family farm north of Norfolk and attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School and Norfolk High School.

In 1956, he married Janet K. Butterfield at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The couple raised their four children in Norfolk. He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janet, in 1987.

On March 20, 1990, he married Lynnette Mrsny in Las Vegas, Nev.

Dave started out as a butcher at Economy and Harmel grocery stores. He later joined Gerhold Concrete as a dispatcher, where he retired after 40-plus years.

In his early years, he raced stock cars at various tracks throughout Northeast Nebraska and enjoyed playing in pool tournaments. His team won first place out of 30 other teams entered in the league.

An avid gardener and flower enthusiast, he had a green thumb throughout his life. Every spring it seemed he attempted to buy out all the flowers in the nursery. He was passionate about outdoor holiday decorating. Dave was known for his elaborate displays, which frequently slowed down traffic at their home as people stopped to see his designs.

He also enjoyed golf, shooting pool, playing cards at the Wolf’s Den, old westerns, game shows, trips to the casino and walking his dog, PeeWee.

He is survived by his spouse, Lynnette of Stanton; his children, Kim (Rick) Hannon of Evans, Ga., Peg (Michael) Paulsen of Hoskins, Shelly (Jim) Herscheid of Stanton, Scott Raasch of Niobrara; stepchildren Brandy Easley and Marty Easley of Stanton; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie Raasch of Norfolk; and a brother, Donald Raasch of Lincoln; brothers-in-law Dennis (Mary) Mrsny of Norfolk and Scott (Amy) Mrsny of Jordan, Ark.; nieces and nephews; and his dog PeeWee.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Janet; and two sisters, Jean Albers and Norma Dryer.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Theresa Hoff

Theresa Hoff

LINCOLN — Theresa K. “Terri” Hoff, 65, died Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lincoln.

Martha Sueper

Martha Sueper

LINDSAY — Services for Martha B. Sueper, 78, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Lindsay Holy Family Catholic Church. The Revs. Eric Olsen and James Novotny and Deacon Dennis Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

David Raasch

David Raasch

STANTON — Services for David L. Raasch, 86, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery.

Walter Petersen

Walter Petersen

TILDEN — Services for Walter R. Petersen, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Walter Petersen died Monday, April 24, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Beverley Suhr

Beverley Suhr

NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Gordon Hansen

Gordon Hansen

LAUREL — Services for Gordon Hansen, 90, of Dixon are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Beverley Suhr-Kersten

Beverley Suhr-Kersten

NORFOLK — Services for Beverley A. “Bobbi” Brooks Suhr-Kersten, 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Ardith Warneke

Ardith Warneke

PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Tony Scudder

Tony Scudder

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Tony Scudder, 64, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara