TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

David died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

David D. Petersen, son of Cecil and Sharon (Schulz) Petersen, was born April 4, 1962, at Tilden. He attended Elkhorn Valley High School.

On April 9, 1981, David was united in marriage to Diane Nathan at Neligh. They were blessed with four children: Shayne, TJ, Justin and Kyndra.

Dave lived in Tilden throughout most of his lifetime and was a farmhand until 1980. He was then employed at Rutjens Construction until his passing.

Dave was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He touched the lives of many as he put everyone else before himself.

Dave is survived by his spouse, Diane Petersen; children Shayne (Amy) Halsey of Tilden, TJ (Megan) Halsey of Tilden, Justin (Melissa) Petersen of Tilden and Kyndra Petersen (Jeremy Jensen) of Tilden; 16 grandchildren, Justina, Alex, Austin, Nate, Cheli, Trevis, Jaiden, Gracie, Aneesa, Jaxen, Amaya, Arissa, Blake, Logan, Kenny and Karley; a great-grandchild due in September; and siblings Judy (Jerry) Stout of Tilden, Kevin Petersen of Valentine, Dennis (Donna) Petersen of Tilden and Jim (Gayle) Petersen of Duncan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Sharon Petersen; and a sister-in-law, Chari Petersen.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

