TILDEN — Services for David Petersen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
1962-2022
David died peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
David D. Petersen, son of Cecil and Sharon (Schulz) Petersen, was born April 4, 1962, at Tilden. He attended Elkhorn Valley High School.
On April 9, 1981, David was united in marriage to Diane Nathan at Neligh. They were blessed with four children: Shayne, TJ, Justin and Kyndra.
Dave lived in Tilden throughout most of his lifetime and was a farmhand until 1980. He was then employed at Rutjens Construction until his passing.
Dave was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. He touched the lives of many as he put everyone else before himself.
Dave is survived by his spouse, Diane Petersen; children Shayne (Amy) Halsey of Tilden, TJ (Megan) Halsey of Tilden, Justin (Melissa) Petersen of Tilden and Kyndra Petersen (Jeremy Jensen) of Tilden; 16 grandchildren, Justina, Alex, Austin, Nate, Cheli, Trevis, Jaiden, Gracie, Aneesa, Jaxen, Amaya, Arissa, Blake, Logan, Kenny and Karley; a great-grandchild due in September; and siblings Judy (Jerry) Stout of Tilden, Kevin Petersen of Valentine, Dennis (Donna) Petersen of Tilden and Jim (Gayle) Petersen of Duncan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Sharon Petersen; and a sister-in-law, Chari Petersen.