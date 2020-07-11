David Pelster

ELGIN — Services for David J. Pelster, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Patrick Moser will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church with no family present. A wake will follow at 7:30 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.
He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
Memorial should be directed to St. Boniface Church or to the family for the establishment of a scholarship through the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.