COVID-19 Nebraska cases

David Pelster

ELGIN — Services for David J. Pelster, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Patrick Moser will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 229 of Elgin and the Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church with no family present. A wake will follow at 7:30 p.m. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and Mass.

He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Memorial should be directed to St. Boniface Church or to the family for the establishment of a scholarship through the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Bobbie Bell

Bobbie Bell

NORFOLK — Services for Bobbie S. Bell, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

David Pelster

ELGIN — Services for David J. Pelster, 73, Bartlett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. The Revs. Kevin Vogel and Patrick Moser will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Elgin. Military rites will be conducted by American Le…

Gerald Pinkelman

WYNOT — Services for Gerald J. Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.

Kelly Schramm

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

LaVerne Opkis

CREIGHTON — Services for LaVerne Opkis, 70, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.

Gerald Pinkelman

HARTINGTON — Services for Gerald Pinkelman, 72, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Kelly Schramm

NORFOLK — Services for Kelly A. Schramm, 57, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Clarkson Community Care Center.

Lois Wiechman

WEST POINT — Services for Lois H. Wiechman, 90, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Bobbie Bell

NORFOLK — Services for Bobbie S. Bell, 45, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Adrian Hanft will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-